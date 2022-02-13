2,047 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, no deaths due to the virus

Cyprus on Sunday reported 2,047 new Covid-19 cases out of a total of 81, 650 rapid and PCR tests carried out island-wide. The positivity rate stands at 2.51 per cent.

However, no deaths due to the virus were recorded – unlike the state of play in previous recent days, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

At the same time, there are 182 people in hospitals of whom 41 in serious condition and 11 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 69.79 per cent.

The total number of deaths since the pandemic’s outbreak is 785.

Of the 2,047 new infections announced on Sunday, 222 were from 6,740 PCR tests, and 1,825 from 74,910 rapid tests.

Through contact tracing, there were 27 positive cases out of 307 PCR tests and 107 infections out of 1,117 rapid tests carried out.

Through private initiative, 114 positive cases were found from 1,012 PCR tests and 768 positive cases from a total of 28,360 rapid tests.