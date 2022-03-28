2023 Presidential Election landscape not clear yet

Talks on a possible joint February 2023 presidential candidate between the island’s two major opposition parties seem to be dragging on but insiders said the end of efforts is near. In fact the deadline is the end of this week, according to insiders.

As for ruling Disy leader and nominated presidential candidate Averof Neophytou he seems to be concerned with the apparent popularity of possible rival within the rank Nikos Christodoulides – the ex foreign minister.

That’s why Neophytou is combing the countryside and not only in a bid to acquaint himself with party followers who seem not to be overwhelmed with his candidacy, an insider told Philenews.

This is the conclusion apparently drawn from the right-wing party’s opinion polls which seem to favour Christodoulides – who has yet to announce his much-rumoured candidacy.

According to all polls, at least half of Disy voters are keen to support Christodoulides and not Neophytou.

And this is something the ruling party’s leadership is concerned with, considering that support President Nicos Anastasiades has given thumbs up to Neophytou despite strong speculation he favoured his ex minister.