2022 Spring SUP Open Regata on May 8

ReligionFamagusta2022 Spring SUP Open Regata on May 8

Famagusta Nautical Club – NOA announces 1st Ever Official SUP Event with Great Partners on board.

The most historic Club of the island of Cyprus was founded in 1960 in the city of Famagusta. Located then at the JerryIsland in Famagusta played an important role in the development of water sports in Cyprus. The Club’s history is marked by great athletic achievements, as well as a rich social contribution to Cyprus.
When Sunday, May 8 at 9 am
The entry fee costs €5 payable before the competition
By Lisa Liberti
