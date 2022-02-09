Photos2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating

2022 Beijing Olympics – Speed Skating

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Editor's Choice 8 February 2022
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Editor's Choice 8 February 2022

2022 Beijing Olympics – Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m – National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China – February 8, 2022. A multiple exposure photo shows Zhongyan Ning of China during the warm up.

Source:REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros