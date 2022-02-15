Damages, burnt land from fires in 2021 far exceed those in 2020

Damages but also burnt land from last year’s deadly forest fires in the mountainous areas of Limassol and Larnaca far exceeded those recorded in 2020.

Moreover, official statistics show a small increase by 2.50% in 2021 in the number of total fires – urban and rural – compared to the previous year.

In fact, last year’s fire outbreak picture reminds of the catastrophic one in Solia in 2016, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

The burnt area in ​​the countryside in 2021 stands at 24,30 sq.km and this records an increase by 6,1 sq.km compared to 2020 which was 18,20 sq.km.

The picture is even worse in terms of the economic consequences of the fires.

Estimatd damages for the whole of 2021 was approximately €29,212,512 of which the amount of €10,596,402 concerned urban fires and €18,616,110 rural ones.

In 2020, total amount of damages from fires was €9,915,210 of which the amount of € 9,323,310 concerned urban fires and €591,000 rural ones.