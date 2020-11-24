2021 state budget not affected by COVID-19 developments in Cyprus

Developments in Cyprus with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the state budget, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), noting that the budget must be voted and that the government will continue to support the health system, including the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

The 2021 budget is not affected by the latest developments in Cyprus related to the pandemic, but it is indespensable and necessary that it is voted, the Minister stressed, responding to a question by CNA.

Asked if the money required for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available, Petrides cited the information released by the World Health Organization, according to which Cyprus is one of the countries with the highest expenditure per capita for health issues due to COVID-19.

“Undoubtedly the government will continue to provide every possible support to the health system to combat COVID-19, including the purchase of vaccines and anything else needed,” the Minister underlined.

(CNA)