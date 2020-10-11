2021 budget includes 50 major infrastructure projects

A total of 50 major infrastructure projects all across Cyprus are included in the 2021 annual budget but not all will kick-start within the upcoming new year.

The projects range from the construction of roads in various districts to schools, water transport provisions and repairs of existing state buildings, Philenews reports.

The project topping the list of priorities and at the highest cost of €96.39 million is the construction of the new Nicosia District Court.

The 10 most costly infrastructure projects are the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road at €86.84 million, Astromeritis-Evrychou highway at €83 million, part of Anayia-Kalo Chorio Klirou road construction at €72.59 million and the Nicosia by-pass at €72.28 million.

Also, the construction of a new state laboratory building at €63 million, provisions for water transfer from Vasiliko desalination plant to the wider Nicosia district at €40.50 million and the Limassol-Saitas highway at €31.08 million.

Plus, the Department of Land and Surveys headquarters at €22 million and the new premises of an integrated Tax Department in Nicosia at €19.50 million.