News Local 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests ordered

The Health Ministry announced that 200,000 antigen rapid COVID-19 tests have been ordered within the framework of the measures taken to manage the new spreading of the pandemic.

The first shipment for 50,000 tests will be delivered within 10 days while the remaining 150,000 will be delivered within 25 days.

Due to the fact that results are immediate, the Ministry’s target is to use the said tests in clinics, military camps, schools and other areas where there is a large number of people.

(philenews)

By gavriella
