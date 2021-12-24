200 Years of the Greek Revolution / 250+1 Years since Birth of Beethoven: live streaming on 26/12 & 28/12

The Panhellenic Musicians’ Union organises a concert dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution and 250 + 1 years since birth of Beethoven. A production team aims to support solidarity fund of the Union; the fund supports musicians in these difficult times that the industry is going through.

A concert with commence with the works by Paolo Carrer and L.V. Beethoven, conducted by Christos Kolovos, the participation of the actress Maria Aliferi, with the accomplished lyric singers Vassiliki Karagyanni, Julia Souglakou and Sofia Kianydou, in a collaboration with the Greek National TV-Radio Symphony Orchestra.

All the participants of the show will perform for free.

You can support them by buying a ticket.

Detailed program of the concert:

Paolo Carrer (1829-1896): “Marco Bozzari” (excerpts). Μelodrama in quattro atti (1857-58). Libretto: Giovanni Caccialupi. New orchestration (2013): Byron Fidetzis

“Preludio” from the 1st act

” Recitativo e Cavatina” of Sophia from the 2nd act

Sophia: Sophia Kyanidou,( soprano)

“Intermezzo e romanza” of Chryssi from the 4th act

Chryssi: Julia Souglakou (soprano)

Solo violin: Odysseas Korellis

Paolo Carrer (1829-1896): “Frossini” overo “Una vendetta di Ali-Pascia” (excerpts). Melodrama tragico in quattro atti (1868). Libretto: Elissavetio Martinengo

“Sinfonia” (restored and edited by Byron Fidetzis-1996)

“Preludio, Recitativo e Cavatina per Soprano” of Frossini from the 2nd act

Frossini: Vassiliki Karayanni (soprano)

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), “Die Ruinen von Athen”, op. 113 (excerpts). Muzik zu A. v. Kotzebue Festspiel

Ouverture

Marcia alla turca

Musik hinter der Scene

Marsch und Chor

The Panhellenic Musicians’ Union IBAN:

GR 080 1100 400 000 004 060 806264 (National Bank of Greece)

When Sunday, December 26 / Tuesday, December 28 at 8pm

Where Online event

Tickets: €15 | €10 | €5 (contributions by your choice)

The platform will be active for 48 hours from the beginning of the concert. After purchasing your ticket, in order to watch the the Online Streaming, press on “WATCH ONLINE HERE”.