200 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 571, 363 men and 208 women with an average age of 76.1. The Health Ministry announced 200 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,143 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 27 October, taking confirmed infections to 123,908.

The 200 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

41 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (462 tests today)

Seven from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,974 tests today)

34 through private initiative (1,473 tests today)

One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (181 tests today)

68 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (24,991 tests today)

49 confirmed cases found through 25,812 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

250 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 49 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 8 Nicosia 13 Paphos 3 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 12 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 1

In total, nine patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.