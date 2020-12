The Ministerial Council gave the green light to the proposal of the Education Ministry for an additional 200-euro-Christmas bonus to all students who are entitled to a student grant.

At the same time it was decided that the student grant will also be given to students who are members of repatriated families as well as Greek students, according to the criteria in place.

In total an amount of 4 million euros will be assigned for these decisions.

