A 20 year old woman was seriously injured in a road accident at dawn on the Layia-Ora rural road in the Larnaca district.

The accident happened at 4.20 in the morning when the woman lost control of her vehicle on a left turn, veered right off the road in a field, hit a tree and came to a stop.

She was rushed to hospital by relatives and her condition is described as serious, as she had also suffered internal hemorrhaging.

The Lefkara police station is investigation the cause of the accident.