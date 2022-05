A 20-year-old man injured on Saturday during clashes between Anorthosis and Apollon fans before the derby at “Antonis Papadopoulos” stadium, was intubated at Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the Police, the young man has suffered serious burns and is in serious condition.

A policeman was slightly injured during Saturday’s clashes that began when fans lit up fires around the stadium.

Police used a water cannon to extinguish the fires and disperse the fans.