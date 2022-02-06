20 year old causes accident while fleeing drug arrest

NewsLocal20 year old causes accident while fleeing drug arrest

A 20 year old man who was flagged down by police just before eleven last night at the central Makarios Avenue in Limassol, caused an accident as he attempted to flee.

He crashed into a vehicle driven by a 26 year old man, got out of the car and attempted to run away on foot, along with two others, a 20 and a 21 year old.

The police gave chase and arrested the youths shortly after.

Before being arrested, the 20 year old was seen throwing away a nylon bag which was found to contain 26 grams of cannabis.

The other two youths were found in possession of small quantities of cannabis following their arrest.

The driver of the vehicle, who suffered light injuries, was remanded in custody, and is being treated at the Limassol General, under police guard.

The two passengers were charged in writing and released.

By Constantinos Tsintas
