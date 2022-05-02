20-year-old burned in 45% of his body

Following incidents that took place at the Anorthosis-Apollon football match in Larnaca, a 20-year-old man suffered burns in 45% of his body.

Christos Andreou, spokesman of the Police, said the conditions under which the young man was injured are being investigated. He noted that following some leads the Police have spotted some evidence pointing to a specific direction. However, detailed investigations are needed before any conclusions are drawn.

He also said that due to the seriousness of his injuries the young man was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital and his health condition is stable.