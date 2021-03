The Police arrested today a 20-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography. The arrest was made after a tip by Interpol.

According to the information under investigation a user of an account on a social media platform sent to another use of the same platform a file with a video of sexual abuse of children.

Following a search at the 20-year-old’s house with his written consent a mobile phone and a laptop were found and confiscated.

The case is under investigation.

