20 students of Lanition Lyceum test positive to COVID, 150 in quarantine

The leadership of Lanition Lyceum is concerned about the fact that in the last two weeks approximately 20 students have tested positive to COVID-19 while another 150 have been stated as their close contacts.

In a posting, the school headmaster Iosifides noted that the situation is very worrisome. As he wrote, since the return of all students in school the number of confirmed cases and students in self-isolation has been increasing. He finally noted that the whole effort for in-person teaching will fail with bad consequences for the students.

Even though he said he is not an expert, he pointed out that the majority of the students do not respect the health measures, either in or outside school. He also said that a large number of students that should have been in self-isolation are doing exactly the opposite.

