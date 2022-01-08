20 communities of Paphos to protest closure of only bank in their area

Some 20 communities of Paphos are organizing a protest on Tuesday against the fact that the only bank branch in Stroumbi village will close on 14 January.

This is the first organized reaction to the closure of the Hellenic Bank and the communities announced an escalation of measures in the coming period.

The bank announced that the specific branch will close down and work will be transferred to the bank branch in Pegia.

The residents of the 20 communities are furious and among the measures planned is the withdrawal of their deposits from the specific bank.