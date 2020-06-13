2 corona patients remain at Famagusta reference hospital

Two patients being treated for coronavirus remain at the Famagusta Reference hospital.

Doctors say they are doing well.

Since March 11, when the hospital became a coronavirus reference institution, 150 people have been admitted and 133 people discharged after fully recovering from the virus.

9 people remain at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou, waiting to go over the 2 week safety period before they can return home.

According to CNA reports, the number of people being hosted at the Centre is increasing, due to new cases from repatriations.