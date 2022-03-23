InsiderEconomy2.5 million euros to farmers affected by bad weather.

2.5 million euros to farmers affected by bad weather.

Grapes
Grapes

During yesterday’s meeting of the Cabinet it was decided that financial assistance amounting to 2,529,000 euros would be paid to 3,830 farmers for damages that occurred due to difficult weather conditions during the period 2020-2021.

According to the relevant proposal of the Agriculture Ministry, during that period serious damage occurred to cultures thus it was deemed expedient to pay compensations.

Affected farmers will be informed that before any payment are made, any possible dues to the state will first be paid.

By gavriella
Previous article21-year-old missing from residence for one month (photo)
Next articleLimited access to the mountains due to snow and frost

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros