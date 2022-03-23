2.5 million euros to farmers affected by bad weather.

During yesterday’s meeting of the Cabinet it was decided that financial assistance amounting to 2,529,000 euros would be paid to 3,830 farmers for damages that occurred due to difficult weather conditions during the period 2020-2021.

According to the relevant proposal of the Agriculture Ministry, during that period serious damage occurred to cultures thus it was deemed expedient to pay compensations.

Affected farmers will be informed that before any payment are made, any possible dues to the state will first be paid.