2.2 divorces per 1,000 people in Cyprus, latest Eurostat data shows

Over the last decades, more and more people have been getting a divorce in the EU, according to a new report published on Friday by Eurostat.

In 2017, there were 2.0 divorces per 1 000 persons in the EU, more than double the crude divorce rate (0.8 divorces per 1,000 persons) recorded in 1965.

In Cyprus, the divorce rate was 2.2 per 1,000 persons in 2017 as per the latest available data.

In 2018, among EU Member States, the lowest crude rates were registered in Malta (0.7 divorces per 1,000 persons) and Ireland (0.7, 2017 data), Slovenia (1.1), Bulgaria, Croatia and Italy (all three 1.5).

By contrast, the highest crude divorce rates were recorded in Latvia and Lithuania (both 3.1 divorces per 1,000 persons), followed by Denmark (2.6) and Sweden (2.5).