199 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 199 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,461 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,909.

The 199 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

64 through tracing of primary contacts (429 tests today)

27 through private initiative (940 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (413 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (160 tests today)

100 confirmed cases found through 25,997 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

291 tests conducted within the framework f checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

88 tests conducted within the framework of recheck on the 7 th day of people’s arrival from the UK

day of people’s arrival from the UK 140 tests conducted within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Three tests conducted within the framework of checking the Cyprus Basketball and Volleyball Federations.

Analytically the 100 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 3 Limassol 62 Larnaca 12 Nicosia 20 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Education 2 Ypsonas Industrial Area 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator and 11 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 35 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)