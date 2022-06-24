French unions call for national rail strikes on July 6

France’s main union Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday made a joint call for a national railway worker strike on July 6, saying they seek wage increases amid rising inflation.

The labour action will likely prompt significant delays and cancellations across the RER and Transilien networks, according to news agencies.

While Metro, tram, and bus services will operate as normal, they are likely to experience increased congestion.

Additionally, the walkout could result in increased road traffic congestion as commuters resort to the use of privately-owned vehicles or other modes of transportation.

Disruptions may continue for several hours after the strike has ended, the unions also warned.