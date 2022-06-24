NewsWorldFrench unions call for national rail strikes on July 6

French unions call for national rail strikes on July 6

Rail Strike
Rail Strike

France’s main union Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday made a joint call for a national railway worker strike on July 6, saying they seek wage increases amid rising inflation.

The labour action will likely prompt significant delays and cancellations across the RER and Transilien networks, according to news agencies.

While Metro, tram, and bus services will operate as normal, they are likely to experience increased congestion.

Additionally, the walkout could result in increased road traffic congestion as commuters resort to the use of privately-owned vehicles or other modes of transportation.

Disruptions may continue for several hours after the strike has ended, the unions also warned.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoronavirus: 7,263 new infections in past week, positivity rate is 9.77%

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros