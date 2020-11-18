News Local 198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday out of 7,049 tests; one death

The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19, aged 74 with pre-existing medical conditions who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 41, 25 men and 16 women.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 18 November, out of 7,049 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,711.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 64 through tracing (694 tests today)
  • 98 through private initiative (2,847 tests today)
  • 15 from public hospital labs (475 tests today)
  • Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (289 tests today)
  • Nine from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,379 tests today)
  • Four from students/teachers (528 tests today).

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 45 tests from migrants’ facilities
  • 207 tests from repatriates/passengers
  • One test from a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues
  • 114 tests among the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
  • 470 tests among employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown

It is noted that today’s new confirmed cases include 14 verifications with the PCR method of cases found positive through the rapid test over the previous days.

In total, 57 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including four who are not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday out of 7,049 tests; one death

