News Local 198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

Health authorities on Saturday announced 198 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 4,157 tests.

As well as the death of a 61-year-old woman with underlying problems but with the virus being the final cause.

So far, a total of 39 – 24 men and 15 women — have died with Covid being the cause of death. The average age was 74.

As for the total number of confirmed cases since March has now reached 7,051.

Of Saturday’s 198 cases, 84 were contacts of previously confirmed cases detected among 833 tests. An additional 82 cases were detected among 1,807 samples at private labs.

Six cases were detected by labs at state hospitals after 390 tests; a further 20 were among 263 tests to people referred by GPs or people belonging to special groups.

One case was detected in schools out of 105 tests, and another one through a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues.

In addition, four were detected among passengers and repatriates after 607 tests.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleArmenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

Top Stories

Local

198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced 198 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 4,157 tests. As well as the death of a...
Read more
World

Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

Annie Charalambous -
Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
As low pressure is affecting the area, a yellow alert for heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms all across Cyprus was issued - in effect...
Read more
Local

Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

Annie Charalambous -
A face mask is a basic weapon to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday while addressing...
Read more
Local

Long lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints

Annie Charalambous -
Inspection procedures at checkpoints for entry and exit to and from coronavirus-stricken districts of Limassol and Paphos on Saturday caused long lines of vehicles....
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
As low pressure is affecting the area, a yellow alert for heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms all across Cyprus was issued - in effect...
Read more
Local

Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

Annie Charalambous -
A face mask is a basic weapon to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday while addressing...
Read more
Local

Long lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints

Annie Charalambous -
Inspection procedures at checkpoints for entry and exit to and from coronavirus-stricken districts of Limassol and Paphos on Saturday caused long lines of vehicles....
Read more
Local

Erdogan’s visit to Turkish-held Famagusta on Sunday strongly condemned

Annie Charalambous -
The government and displaced inhabitants of Famagusta have strongly condemned Sunday’s planned visit to Varosha of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ‘celebrate’ the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros