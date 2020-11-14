198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

Health authorities on Saturday announced 198 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 4,157 tests.

As well as the death of a 61-year-old woman with underlying problems but with the virus being the final cause.

So far, a total of 39 – 24 men and 15 women — have died with Covid being the cause of death. The average age was 74.

As for the total number of confirmed cases since March has now reached 7,051.

Of Saturday’s 198 cases, 84 were contacts of previously confirmed cases detected among 833 tests. An additional 82 cases were detected among 1,807 samples at private labs.

Six cases were detected by labs at state hospitals after 390 tests; a further 20 were among 263 tests to people referred by GPs or people belonging to special groups.

One case was detected in schools out of 105 tests, and another one through a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues.

In addition, four were detected among passengers and repatriates after 607 tests.