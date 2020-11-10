198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 10 November, out of 4,143 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,296.

The break-down of new patients follows:

78 through tracing (642 tests today)

87 through private initiative (2,399 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (220 tests today)

Seven from expatriates/passengers (538 tests today)

12 from GP referrals and special patient groups (256 tests today)

Moreover the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases;

64 tests among students and teachers

24 tests among soccer clubs

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU one of who is not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)