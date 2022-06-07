Bank of Cyprus to shut down 15 branches island-wide by month’s end

NewsLocalBank of Cyprus to shut down 15 branches island-wide by month's end

In full speed are Bank of Cyprus’ plans to downsize by closing more branches and merging others while making the most of technological advancements.

In fact, 15 branches and an equal number of ATMs are to close down by the end of this month, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

Specifically, a total of 60 Bank of Cyprus branches will be in operation all across Cyprus as of July 4.

Currently, the total number of branches is 75 compared to 86 back in 2019 – that is, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Affected clients are already receiving messages informing them that their accounts will be transferred to other branches.

And Philenews has found out that seven branches in Nicosia district, five in Larnaca/Famagusta and three in Limassol/Paphos are to shut down imminently.

In Nicosia: Akaki, Arediou, Astromeritis, Agia Varvara, Dali, Lycabettus area, Deftera

In Larnaca/Famagusta: Mosfiloti, Anglisides, Dherynia, Makariou-Paralimni, Liopetri

In Limassol/Paphos: Misiaouli & Kavazoglou, Pissouri, Apostolou Pavlou

