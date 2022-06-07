Labour Minister Emilianidou dies three weeks after suffering cerebral aneurism

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou passed away on Monday evening at ‘Ygeia’ Medical Centre in Athens where she was being treatment for a cerebral aneurysm she suffered three weeks ago. She was 68.

Appointed by President Nicos Anastasiades in 2013, low-profile and highly efficient Emilianidou was widely respected as a minister who was trusted by unions and employers organisations.

The President in his own personal Twitter account expressed deep emotion over the loss of Emilianidou.

An official announcement said: “It is with deepest sorrow that the Presidency of the Republic announces that the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance Zeta Emilianidou drew her last breath at 8.30 in the evening of June 6, 2022, at the age of 68, at the Ygeia medical centre in Athens, where she was hospitalised after a ruptured brain aneurysm.”

Born on September 2, 1954 in Nicosia, Zeta Emilianidou earned her degree in law from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

She also has a diploma in marketing management from the Cyprus Institute of Marketing. She was a career civil servant before being appointed minister.

She leaves behind her son Achilleas and siblings Doros and Mary.