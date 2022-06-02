Provision of medicines still a thorny issue for Cyprus’ general health scheme

Three years after its introduction the island’s general health scheme (Gesy) has become the property of society but organized patients say the provision of medicines remains a thorny issue.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the issue is highlighted in cases of pioneer, specialized medicine which is considered by Gesy as quite expensive, according to a spokesman for the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations.

“Almost every day we receive at least one complaint from a patient who urgently needs pioneer treatment but waits until all long administrative procedures are completed before getting it – if he/she does, actually,” said Charalambos Papadopoulos.

“Most patients file complaints that the medicine they need is not provided by Gesy and that this is outrageous. Others report that they are waiting so long for the medicine to arrive that they present complications in their health,” he added.

Gesy was introduced on June 1, 2019, with the second phase including inpatient care coming in one year later.