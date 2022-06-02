NewsLocalProvision of medicines still a thorny issue for Cyprus' general health scheme

Provision of medicines still a thorny issue for Cyprus’ general health scheme

Medicine
Medicine

Three years after its introduction the island’s general health scheme (Gesy) has become the property of society but organized patients say the provision of medicines remains a thorny issue.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the issue is highlighted in cases of pioneer, specialized medicine which is considered by Gesy as quite expensive, according to a spokesman for the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations.

“Almost every day we receive at least one complaint from a patient who urgently needs pioneer treatment but waits until all long administrative procedures are completed before getting it – if he/she does, actually,” said  Charalambos Papadopoulos.

“Most patients file complaints that the medicine they need is not provided by Gesy and that this is outrageous.  Others report that they are waiting so long for the medicine to arrive that they present complications in their health,” he added.

Gesy was introduced on June 1, 2019, with the second phase including inpatient care coming in one year later.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus: 34 per 100 residents estimated to have firearm in their possession
Next articleDepp v. Heard defamation trial ends

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros