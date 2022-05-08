Where to get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday – if eligible

Listed below are government-run units all across Cyprus where eligible citizens can get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday.
All citizens who will get there must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s License, Passport, etc).
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(19 units)
|
Nicosia Mall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (courtyard)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Psimolofou Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Peristerona Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99790687
|
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Agrokipia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Lemesos
(8 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Kyperounta Community Council
|
11 am – 3 pm
|
99790687
|
Larnaka
(5 units)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Livadia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Kornos Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Athienou Municipal Building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Pafos
(4 units)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Former District Officer Residence
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Chloraka Church
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(4 units)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Deryneia Senior Citizens’ Centre
|
8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|
8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623