Where to get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday – if eligible

Listed below are government-run units all across Cyprus where eligible citizens can get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday.

All citizens who will get there must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s License, Passport, etc).

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(19 units)

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

99790687

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Dometios Municipality (courtyard)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

99790687

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Lemesos

(8 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kyperounta Community Council

11 am – 3 pm

99790687

Larnaka

(5 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kornos Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Athienou Municipal Building

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Pafos

(4 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Chloraka Church

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 5 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(4 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Deryneia Senior Citizens’ Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

9 am – 6 pm

99146623
By Annie Charalambous
