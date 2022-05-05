Swedish woman hit by buggy driven by intoxicated British man dies

A 46-year-old Swedish woman lost her life on Wednesday after a rented buggy driven by a young British man hit her while crossing the pedestrian lane on Nisi Avenue in Ayia Napa.

Dead is CAMILLA CHRISTINA PAMDAHL who was visiting the Mediterranean island along with her six-year-old daughter, police also said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old driver who was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards.

He is remanded in custody pending further investigations.