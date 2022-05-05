NewsLocalSwedish woman hit by buggy driven by intoxicated British man dies

Swedish woman hit by buggy driven by intoxicated British man dies

Buggy
Buggy

A 46-year-old Swedish woman lost her life on Wednesday after a rented buggy driven by a young British man hit her while crossing the pedestrian lane on Nisi Avenue in Ayia Napa.

Dead is CAMILLA CHRISTINA PAMDAHL who was visiting the Mediterranean island along with her six-year-old daughter, police also said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old driver who was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards.

He is remanded in custody pending further investigations.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice looking for missing Somalian teenager-PHOTO
Next articleArtist Monica Demetriades debuts two painting series on new website

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros