Hellenic Bank to lay off 350 employees in 2022

Presenting the results of Hellenic Bank, Chief Financial Officer Oliver Gatzke also referred to the plans of restructuring, noting that the bank wants to release up to 350 employees with redundancies.

He noted that the bank is expected to inform both the employees and the Labor Ministry about the restructuring plan in the coming two weeks. The changes that are expected to be implemented sometime this year are certain to cause more ruptures with ETYK trade union.

Garzke connected the issue of redundancies with a “balanced collective agreement” something that will affect the number of employees the bank will have in the future. He also accused ETYK of refusing to proceed with a dialogue, noting that at the time when the bank states that it will comply with its legal obligations, ETYK is threatening with legal measures.

