193 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 483, 310 men and 173 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 193 new Coronavirus cases out of 32,091 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 21 August, taking confirmed infections to 111,333.

The 193 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,319 tests today)

18 through private initiative (1,894 tests today)

Seven taken from public hospital labs (152 tests today)

76 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (11,796 tests today)

86 confirmed cases found through 13,911 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

19 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 86 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 23 Nicosia 29 Paphos 5 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 7 National Guard 0 Closed structures 14 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 47 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 16 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 35 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 37 patients are being treated in the ICUs including seven who are not intubated.