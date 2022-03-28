Cyprus takes part in Greece’s ‘Iniochos’ military exercise

NewsLocalCyprus takes part in Greece's 'Iniochos' military exercise

Cyprus’ National Guard is participating in the 15-day-long Greek Exercise “Iniochos” which kicks off on Monday.

This is what the Ministry of Defence in Nicosia announced, adding that the annual medium scale exercise (type INVITEX) is based on the facilities of the Air Tactics Centre at the Andravida Air Base.

This is located in the Northwest Peloponnese of Greece and operations make use of the majority of Athens FIR.

The Exercise scenario adopts a Single Base Concept, that is execution of operations from a single Air Base, with the participation of all branches of the Armed Forces.

The Cyprus National Guard has been participating in Iniochos since 2017.

Among the countries participating are Israel`s Defence Forces, the UAE Air Force, Italy`s Air Force, Romania, Slovenia, Canada, France.

