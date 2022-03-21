Ruling Disy leader Neophytou unanimously ratified as 2023 presidential election candidate

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Sunday was unanimously ratified by a show of hands as the party’s presidential candidate for the February 2023 elections.

Neophytou also got the “blessing” of President Nicos Anastasiades at the Supreme Council session of the right-wing party in a packed stadium in Nicosia.

The message sent out by the President, Neophytou and top-ranking party members was the slogan set by the late party founder Glafcos Clerides: “United, United, United and never Defeated.”

As expected, absent from the celebratory gathering was former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides who is believed to be interested in running as a presidential candidate hmself.

Without naming him, both Neopytou and other top-ranking officials who took the stand made references to the Opposition’s ‘Trojan horse’ pledging to never allow this catastrophic for the party development.

Christodoulides is speculated to officially announce his candidacy – most probably backed by centre Diko and smaller opposition parties – by early May.

As for the Disy leader and presidential candidate he outlined his vision for Cyprus describing his term as “ five years for five great changes.”

Specifically, he pledged an end to bureaucracy and corruption with a plan to have digital e-services available for all citizens in an accessible manner on their phone.

His second change would be making housing affordable for young couples.

His third change aims to allow young people the opportunity to set up their own business as well as opportunities for high-paying jobs in the public and private sector.

His fourth change entails a complete overhaul of the education system that will rid students of the need to attend private lessons afterschool.

And his fifth one provides support modern families and working mothers by promoting flexible working schedules and significant financial help for every child that is born.