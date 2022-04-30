19-year-old who swallowed at least 81 bags containing drugs remanded in custody

A 19-year-old was remanded in custody by Larnaca District Court for 8 days on Saturday pending an investigation concerning illegal import and possession of drugs. The procedure took place at Larnaca General Hospital where he is being held under guard.

The 19-year-old was arrested by the police on Thursday evening upon his arrival in Cyprus from Greece, at Larnaca International Airport and taken to hospital where he underwent an x-ray test after suspicions that he had swallowed small bags believed to contain cocaine.

According to authorities, 81 bags have been found in his body since then.

The Police are carrying out investigations to find the suppliers and the recipients of the drugs.