Police are looking for information that could help locate FLORIN MATEI, 19, from Romania. A search warrant has been issued against him regarding a case under investigation for breaking into a building and burglary and malicious damage, offences that were committed in Limassol, on 2 September 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)