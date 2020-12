The Paphos Police is investigating the case of a 19-year-old woman who was found injured in the area of Kritou Marotou in the Paphos District.

According to the Police and following the preliminary examinations, around 05:00 the young woman was found injured on a street in the area Kritou Marotou.

She was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital where due to the severance of her injuries was take to the ICU.

Members of the Paphos traffic police are investigating the case.

(philenews/CNA)