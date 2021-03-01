19-year-old arrested for abducting a minor

A 19-year-old resident of Limassol has been arrested and remanded in custody regarding a case of abducting a minor from her legal guardian.

During the investigation of the case of a 14-year-old girl, who had disappeared from her house in Limassol, Police received a testimony against the 19-year-old. An arrest warrant had been secured on the basis of this testimony.

The 14-year-old had been stated as a missing person in mid-November 2020 and was found at the end of the same month.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case.