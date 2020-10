Nineteen patients of COVID-19 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as Reference Hospital.

Out of these patients one is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Attending physicians say the general condition of the patients at the Reference Hospital is seen as stable.

Some 53 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou, and will remain there until they test negative.

(philenews/CNA)