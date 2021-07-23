19 Covid cases in old people’s homes in Larnaca and Limassol

The Health Ministry issued an announcement regarding yesterday’s confirmed cases from old people’s homes in Larnaca and Limassol.

Eleven cases were found in an old people’s home in Larnaca. They are all residents and contacts of a confirmed case working in the home. Eight of them are fully vaccinated, one person has had the first dose and the other two have not been vaccinated. Two of the people were taken to hospital but one of them is already back.

All have mild and or no symptoms.

Regarding the remaining eight people, three have been vaccinated, three have not and two are younger than the ages that have to be vaccinated.