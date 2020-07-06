News Local 19 businesses booked for breaking decree

Coronavirus: Positive case at police headquarters

 

Police booked 19 businesses for breaking protective measures against the spread of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that five of the premises were in Nicosia, five in Limassol and nine in Paphos.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
