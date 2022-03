Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with possible isolated showers in the morning.

Light snow will be falling on the mountains.

Winds will be moderate to strong, northwesterly to northeasterly, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

And the sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 11 C inland, 13 in coastal areas and 0 C in the mountains.

The depth of snow in Troodos square is 52 centimeters.