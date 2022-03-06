Green Monday weather forecast does not pave way for ideal picnic day

Green Monday’s forecasted weather does not pave the way for an ideal picnic day since it will be mostly cloudy with isolated light showers.

Nonetheless, the temperature will be just above the seasonal average, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

And police have already warned that they expect heavy traffic due to Green Monday excursions and will be taking mitigating measures to avoid accidents.

Specifically, there will be increased patrolling and checks mainly to curb speeding, drunk driving and driving under the influence of other substances.

Moreover, local authorities have called on people to leave picnic and recreational areas clean and dispose of any rubbish in officially designated areas.