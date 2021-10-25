189 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 570, 363 men and 207 women with an average age of 76.1. The Health Ministry also announced 189 new Coronavirus cases out of 60,998 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 25 October, taking confirmed infections to 123,546.

The 189 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

26 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (413 tests today)

Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,116 tests today)

26 through private initiative (1,603 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of public hospital labs (246 tests today)

93 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (35,440 tests today)

30 confirmed cases found through 22,021 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

159 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 30 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 4 Nicosia 10 Paphos 5 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 2 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.