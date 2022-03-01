Akel-Diko chiefs start talks on possible 2023 presidential elections alliance

Left-wing Akel and centre Diko – the island’s two major opposition parties – on Tuesday begin talks in Nicosia focusing on a possible 2023 presidential elections alliance.

At the same time, human rights legal expert Achilleas Demetriades – the son of popular ex Nicosia mayor Lellos Demetriades – has officially launched his independent presidential candidacy.

The talks between Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou and Diko chief Nicolas Papadopoulos kick off around 10am at Diko’s headquarters. It will be a meeting between the two leaders only and with an open-ended agenda, according to Philenews.

The feeling between the two leaders seems to be quite positive and this was evident from the telephone communication they had the day before, Philenews also reports.

The only sure thing is that Tuesday’s meeting will only be the beginning of many to follow within efforts to find ways of cooperation by concluding a joint cooperation program.

As well as to reach agreement on a joint candidate.