Police issue 28 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 23 individuals and five shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,143 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, they carried out 519 checks reporting 2 persons, in Limassol 166 checks were carried out with 2 persons fined and in Larnaca 1 shop owner and 4 persons were fined following 459 checks.

In Pafos, 2 person and 3 shop owners were fined after 151 checks, in Famagusta 13 persons were fined following 557 checks, while in the Morphou region no fines were issued following 1446 checks.

No fines were issued following 148 carried out by police traffic officers.

