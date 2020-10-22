News Local 188 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

188 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 127 new COVID-19 cases on 22 October, out of 4,304 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,154.

 

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 22 through tracing (375 tests today)
  • 140 through private initiative (2,380 tests today)
  • Seven from expatriates/passengers (1,069 tests today)
  • Five from public hospital labs (52 tests today)
  • 13 from GP referrals and special patient groups (152 tests today)
  • One from football club (49 tests today)

Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

  • 51 tests from students and teachers
  • 132 tests from old people’s homes
  • 44 tests from migrants’ structures

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
