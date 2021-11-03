188 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 188 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,068 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 3 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,161.
The 188 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (489 tests today)
- Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,409 tests today)
- 24 through private initiative (1,490 tests today)
- Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (235 tests today)
- One taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (223 tests today)
- 78 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (21,219 tests today)
- 47 confirmed cases found through 24,009 antigen rapid tests.
Analytically the 47 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|3
|Limassol
|10
|Nicosia
|20
|Paphos
|2
|Famagusta
|2
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|7
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|3
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.
Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, one patient is being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, eight patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.