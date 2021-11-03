188 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 188 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,068 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 3 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,161.

The 188 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (489 tests today)

Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,409 tests today)

24 through private initiative (1,490 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (235 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (223 tests today)

78 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (21,219 tests today)

47 confirmed cases found through 24,009 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 47 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 10 Nicosia 20 Paphos 2 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 7 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, one patient is being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, eight patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.