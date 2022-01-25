NewsLocalNot even one fine recorded by traffic cameras sent out yet

Not even one fine recorded by traffic cameras sent out yet

Traffic Cameras
Traffic Cameras

Traffic cameras in Cyprus began reporting violators since January 1 but not even one fine has been sent out yet, Philenews reports.

And all this as the implementation of the second phase of the island-wide system is due to come in effect on Tuesday – and last for six months.

Three months have passed since the day the cameras operated – first on a pilot phase with no fines issued.

The  contractor is obliged now to supply the state with another 20 fixed cameras and another 16 mobile ones.

However, the green light for the next phase will be given after first evaluating the first phase, insiders have said.

The delay observed in sending out the fines has led to the  accumulation of violations since the cameras continue to record them on a daily basis.

An insider said the delay is due to procedural obstacles and that the first out-of-court settlements will be sent out before the month’s end.

The €34 million project has Cyprus Police feeling confident the re-introduction of speed cameras will help reduce road accident-related deaths.

The third and final phase sees an additional 66 cameras in the following 12 months.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHeavy snowfall in Athens
Next articleDebate on Euthanasia becoming legal in Cyprus begins

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros